Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. 5,664,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,042. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

