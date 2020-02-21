Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.83.

AAPL opened at $320.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its 200-day moving average is $258.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

