Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Down 6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 734,884 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,162,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

