Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ares Commercial Real Estate’s earnings. Ares Commercial Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 31.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $6,194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $567.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

