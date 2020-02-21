Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 156,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

