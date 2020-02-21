Argus Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $265.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Argus from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.92.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,607. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

