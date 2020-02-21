Argus Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $265.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Argus from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.92.
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,607. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
