Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.04. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 3,326 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

