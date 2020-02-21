Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. "

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atomera by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atomera by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

