Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVLR. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.46.

NYSE AVLR opened at $89.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Avalara has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avalara by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $21,876,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Analyst Recommendations for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

