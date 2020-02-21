Avangrid Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Avangrid has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.24. 73,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

