Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 1,518,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 227,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYTU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

