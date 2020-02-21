BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.02.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

