Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BCN stock opened at GBX 31.55 ($0.42) on Monday. Bacanora Lithium has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. The company has a market cap of $71.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.33.

Get Bacanora Lithium alerts:

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.