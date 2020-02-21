Banc of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,040 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,549% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.03 million, a PE ratio of 572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

