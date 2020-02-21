Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

