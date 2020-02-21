Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €74.04 ($86.09) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.