Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. 97,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

