Beam Price Reaches $0.71 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last week, Beam has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $27.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005565 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,757,560 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

