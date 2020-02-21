Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,962 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,076,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 139,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 170,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.