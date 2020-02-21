Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.50. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 14,354 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

