BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Trading 5.3% Higher

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.56, 1,074,233 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,060,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $478.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $86,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,182,856 shares of company stock worth $13,914,999. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,049,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 539,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 431,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.