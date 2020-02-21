Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.74% of Black Knight worth $1,229,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

BKI stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

