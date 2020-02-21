BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.41. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 7,616 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.