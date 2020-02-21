Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.07

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 85,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

