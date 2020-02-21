Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.84 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00024785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $29,236.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 204.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,600,979 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.