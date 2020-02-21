Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $1.88 million and $7,483.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

