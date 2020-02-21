Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.