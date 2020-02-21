BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Market Capitalization Tops $141,995.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One BoatPilot Token token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $141,995.00 and approximately $2,039.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

