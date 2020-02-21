Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.