Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as low as $10.87. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.