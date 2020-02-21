Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $780,471.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bread has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $780,471.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Tokenomy. In the last week, Bread has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.