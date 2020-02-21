Brian W. Giambattista Sells 1,553 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 434,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 399,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

