Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, 233,615 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 206,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

