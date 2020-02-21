Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.93 Million

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $735.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.39 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $809.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

NBR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 6,861,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.94. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit