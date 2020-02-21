Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $735.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.39 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $809.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

NBR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 6,861,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.94. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.