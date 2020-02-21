Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $542.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.02 million. Rexnord posted sales of $537.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 497,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,704,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rexnord by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rexnord by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

