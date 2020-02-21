Brokerages Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUP. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 52,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.