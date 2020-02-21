Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.35. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. 7,605,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,030. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

