Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.