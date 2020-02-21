Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.30 Million

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $247.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.80 million and the highest is $248.60 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $202.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.90. 407,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 634,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 122,762 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 460,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit