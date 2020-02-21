Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $247.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.80 million and the highest is $248.60 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $202.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.90. 407,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,425. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 634,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 122,762 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 460,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

