Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.23. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 943,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,491,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

