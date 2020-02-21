Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

