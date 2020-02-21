Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE BC traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. 2,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,866. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

