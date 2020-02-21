Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Down 5.3%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $26.69, approximately 3,918,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 1,199,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

