Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.28

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $8.70. Cadiz shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 138,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

