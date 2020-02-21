Caleres’ (CAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CAL stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Caleres has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

