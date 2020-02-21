Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 944,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. 133,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

