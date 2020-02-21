Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85, 12,226,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,565,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

