Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.49, 21,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit