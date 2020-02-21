Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.49, 21,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

