Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.33.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

CM traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$109.19. 465,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.68. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$97.55 and a twelve month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.04%.

