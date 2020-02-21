Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.77

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $10.36. Canfor shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 418 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFPZF. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.